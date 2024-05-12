Vibrancy flows around East Side Mall thanks to Independence Ulladulla

A vibrancy hits you when you walk and look around Ulladulla's East Side Mall.
Seeing people with smiles on their faces as they work in the shops and move around the mall is pleasing and noticeable.
Independence Ulladulla needs to take credit for most of the vibrancy and the positive feel that flows in and around the mall.
Well known for its strong community links, Independence Ulladulla is a not-for-profit organisation that provides employment skills to people with a disability.
The group has just opened its third shop Frog N Owl, which has an amazing range of gift ideas.
The new venture follows The Cup N Cake N Co and the Milton Ulladulla School uniform shop - all located in a convenient spot close together in Ulladulla's East Side Mall.
Independence Ulladulla's Executive Manager Kylie Fergusson talks about what the organisation stands for and what they want to achieve by taking part in things like Free Feed Friday [see more below] and setting up three shops.
"It's about skill building and increasing the self-worth of a person who could not work but now finally has a job," she said
"The biggest thing and the biggest reward is that the participants who did not work before now work.
"All their lives it has been 'they have got a disability' and what 'can we do to help them'?' However, now the reverse applies and they [Independence Ulladulla's clients] are working, helping and providing a community service with Free Feed Friday."
Community members can support the group by shopping in one of its three shops
"The gain is for the community, for people with a disability and for people who are in need," Kylie said about what was taking place at the East Side Mall.
"So really the benefit is back into the community."
Independence Ulladulla would also like to thank their landlord Joe Lavalle for his support.
Importantly, the people who work in the shops also get to meet and make new friends.
The way things are set up people can move from one shop to another and pick up skills as they go.
However, some people may just want to work in one of the shops.
"It's skill building for mainstream employment - potentially," Kylie said.
All up around 20 people work in the group's three shops.
Brad, one of the participants, said he enjoys working in the shops and making coffee.
Kirra said working makes her happy and she enjoys helping people.
On Friday everyone gathers in the mall to enjoy hot chip day, they meet up regularly at the Harvest Bar and on Thursday they go ten pin bowling.
Independence Ulladulla's supervisor for all operations, Shannon Burchmpore, who also manages supported employment and community engagement says their Free Feed Friday initiative is achieving great results.
Helping to coordinate Free Feed Friday is another one of Shannon's roles.
The Cup n Cake n Co cafe in Ulladulla's East Side Mall each Friday gives people who are homeless or doing it tough a chance to get free food from 2pm.
The program started over a year ago now and every Friday they feed 100 people
"Throughout the week people also reach out and say they are struggling," Shannon said.
"A lot of mothers who have children with disabilities who can't work and are struggling also reach out. They are not homeless, but can't afford groceries and so they reach out to me."
She said the need for Free Feed Friday was increasing.
"The number of calls for assistance has never gone down - it has always gone up," she said.
Kylie said they do whatever they can with Free Feed Friday because there is a big need.
The Ulladulla Independence participants also get value from Free Feed Friday as their self-worth gets a boost.
Free Feed Friday gets great support from Ulladulla Woolworths which donates lots of meat.
Independence Ulladulla pays for things like vegetables, rice, sauces and containers itself.
Maria from IGA Bawley is another strong supporter of Free Feed Friday and is always prepared to help when needed.
"It [Free Feed Friday] gives the guys a chance to make and create. They get to decide what they want to cook for everybody," Shannon said.
Free Feed Friday helps individuals and various community support groups - including mental health and homeless support organisations - anyone in need.
Shannon adds the participants are learning about empathy and learn that people in the community are struggling.
Kylie added the thanks they got were heartwarming.
"People come in and saying 'thank you for helping me and my children'," Kylie said
"We are so proud of our people because they can do that - help people."
Creativity flows at the Frog N Owl, which has an amazing range of gifts, and follows Independence Ulladulla's two previous ventures - the Cup N Cake N Co and the Milton Ulladulla School Uniform Shop.
All three are located in a convenient spot close together in Ulladulla's East Side Mall
Kylie explains what Frog N Owl is all about.
"It's participants creating and making one off pieces or individual pieces," Kylie said.
"It could be soaps, candles, air fresheners and macrame - all things our clients would like to make and sell."
Independence Ulladulla's Operations Manager, Jenni Gilkes, said people can order gift hampers for various occasions like birthdays and Mothers Day.
Jenni added the feedback they had received regarding the new venue, from their clients and the general public, was positive.
"There was a lot of interest in it from members of the community while things we getting set up," Jenni said
"The Frog N Owl is also a way for our clients to develop new skills."
People can make orders on various social media platforms.
The Frog N Owl is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm, but weekend and after hours deliveries can be arranged.
The plan is also to set up a "collective" where small businesses can rent a space in the shop to sell and display their creations, but Independence Ulladulla is still working on this part of Frog N Owl.
Independence Ulladulla had previously opened the Milton Ulladulla School Uniform Shop in 2019 to support employment for people with disabilities wanting to work.
The group's clients indicated via a survey that they wanted to get retail experience.
Two years later another survey showed the clients wanted to experience working in the hospitality industry and Cup 'n' Cake and Co was opened.
A grant from the Foundation For Rural and Regional Renewal helped Independence Ulladulla establish Cup 'n' Cake and Co.
Then three years later another survey showed people linked with Independence Ulladulla wanted to make and create things and Frog N Owl was established.
Both the cafe and school uniform shop continue to be well supported.
The school uniform shop is expanding its range to other areas - not just for schools. They have a printing service for shirts, drink bottles and cups.
