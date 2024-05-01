Blue Prints community art installation at Manyana celebrates a 'Sense of Place'

In so many ways, people in the the Bendalong area show the depth of their connection and caring for our precious environment.
Like many in the Shoalhaven, this community of less than 1000 permanent residents were deeply affected by the 20219/20 Currowan bushfire.
When local artist, Lara Merrett was successful in gaining a Shoalhaven Arts Board grant we happily supported her community art installation concept celebrating a sense of place by making blue prints.
In a series of thirty or so drop-in art sessions held in each of the villages, people learnt how to make sun prints.
Called cyanotypes, the process involved placing local nature-based found objects collected from our seashores, forests and gardens onto treated paper and exposing this to the sun. The result is an early form of blue and white photography from the 1840's first used by British botanist Anna Atkins.
Around 270 locals and holiday makers participated over four summer and autumn months. People of all ages joined in, from our retirees in their eighties to six-year-olds.
Participants discovered how cloudy or sunny days affected our prints, and different ways to create fascinating compositions.
The project culminated on Friday April 26 to Sunday April 28,in an installation artwork of over 1200 prints in Manyana's Yulunga Community Hall.
Not only is this hall a place of last refuge during catastrophic bushfires, it also brings the community together for essential decision-making, support services like play school, different interest group activities, celebrations and memorials.
Residents are now looking forward to starting building works to an extension as part of post-bushfire resilience Federal funding.
With an opening celebration on Friday night attended by around 200 people the combined 'wow' factor of all this wonderful collaboration was evident.
The volunteer installation team had certainly worked hard to put together a stunning show.
As Lara Merrett said, 'the work speaks for itself on so many levels!'
First Nations Elder, Uncle Paul Jrumpinjinbah Crow McCleod, in his Welcome emphasised how impressed he has been by this community's concern and care for Country.
Jorj Lowrey, of Manyana Matters Environmental Association, gave an update on the progress of two outdated "Zombie DA's" causing deep concern for potential loss of forest and wetland.
Then internationally acclaimed musician and composer, Eric Avery from the Ngiyampaa, Yuin and Gumbangirr people of NSW, played his hauntingly beautiful music on violin while singing in his Ngiyampaa language.
Residents were also pleased that Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips and Shoalhaven Mayor, Amanda Findley were there to congratulate the community and show their ongoing support.
Some tasty nibbles and dinner food were provided by our Cunjurong Deli and Bali Spice Magic (Wollongong).
While many of the pieces will be able to be taken home as mementos, a large section will remain until the planned hall extension.
If you missed the weekend viewing, you can still come and enjoy this vibrant artwork.
