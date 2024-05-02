Roaming Feast a tasty slice of the Shoalhaven Food Network's celebration

The South Coast Food Alliance this Saturday May 4 invites you to the inaugural South Coast Roaming Feast.
During the roaming feast people will embark on a unique adventure where you'll savour outstanding food and drinks across three top dining spots: Cupitt's Estate, Bannister's Rooftop, and Gwylo.
People can enjoy an evening filled with diverse flavours, cocktails, and the enchanting live music of Met Fa'ao.
The agenda is:
Kick off the evening at Cupitt's Estate with a picturesque sunset. Toast with a Raspberry Bellini and sample three signature dishes, including Choux pastry with pecorino custard, Cured ocean trout on seaweed cracker, and a distinctive Pastilla filled with garden brassicas.
Continue the journey at Bannisters, where the Rooftop Bar & Grill presents a stunning starter of Grilled Shark Bay Scallops followed by a celebrated dish from Rick Stein and tasty Indonesian beef skewers, all alongside the tunes with the talented Met Fa'ao.
Conclude your evening at Gwylo with a shiso and umeshu margarita. Mix and mingle around the hibachi grill as Chef Matt Upson offers a selection of street food-inspired dishes and a tasty panna cotta to finish.
After the feast, feel free to linger at Bannisters Pavilion, right next door to the last venue, and enjoy the rest of your night.
This event is the perfect opportunity to explore the rich food scene of the South Coast in just one evening.
The feast is ideal for both local food enthusiasts and visitors, the South Coast Roaming Feast promises a night full of delightful dishes, refreshing drinks, and great company.
Tickets are selling fast! Don't miss this exclusive chance to experience some of the finest dining venues on the South Coast. Grab your opportunity to enjoy a variety of tastes, spectacular views, and an evening of discovery-all in one night!
Tickets are $170 per person and bus pick up is from Ulladulla Civic Centre and Mollymook from 5.30pm.
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.stickytickets.com.au/fyt2g/south_coast_moving_feast.aspx.
This event is brought to you by the South Coast Food Alliance, a foodie group formed in 2014 to highlight the diverse talent, restaurants and produce of the Milton/Ulladulla region.
This event is part of the Shoalhaven Food Network Autumn Celebration of Food Program.
The Autumn Celebration is a six-week celebration of the tourism and hospitality industry that showcases the diversity and best we offer in Shoalhaven.
