Congested pack as Mollymook golfers play for medal

A field of 54 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members contested a Stableford Event this week for the May Monthly Medal. Roger Pullinger won the day and the medal with 20 points.
He won a three-way countback from second placed Helmet Bacher and third placed John Zamin.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Tony Reeson on the third, Tim Richmond on the fifth , Jim Smith on the sixth and John Amer on the ninth.
The six-ball wildcard was won by John Amer, so reverts to two balls next Wednesday May 8 when golfers will play a Single Stableford Event.
