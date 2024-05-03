Panthers on the prowl for win number two

The Milton Ulladulla Panthers will be striving to do something they have yet to achieve this season - winning two matches in a row.
The Panthers recorded their first win of the Shoalhaven Football Association's first grade competition last weekend by defeating Sussex Inlet 6-nil.
Milton had previously been held to two draws in a row.
The team is now eyeing off victory against Shoalhaven United tomorrow [Saturday May 4] at Lighthouse Oval.
United, however, looks to be a team in form at the moment and defeated Shoalhaven Heads 1-nil last weekend.
Milton coach Nick Palagyi said his team was taking the "let's worry about us and not the opposition" approach in the lead up to the match.
"Within the squad we make a point of keeping the focus on ourselves - meeting our standards and ensuring we continue to grow and perform better than we did the week before is always the most important thing for us," the coach said.
"This week we'll have a few players returning after being away last week [not injury related], so that's driving an increased level of competition for selections and injecting some extra energy into the squad."
The Panthers do have some injury concerns, including a player being out with what looks to be a broken ankle.
The Panthers' selectors are confident about being able to field a strong side for the United match.
"The depth we have within our squad is a really key strength that we've developed over the last few seasons though," Palagyi said.
"So while we definitely don't want to see any of our players being out through injury, we definitely have the strength and depth to cover for these kinds of challenges.
"Last weekend was a great demonstration of this with four changes made in the starting 11, as well as a number of other positional changes, and we were fine. We'll be ready to go again on Saturday."
All the Panthers know United is a team that deserves to be respected.
"We missed our opportunity to play United earlier in the year when the first round was washed out, so we don't really know a lot about them yet," the coach said.
"Greg is a quality coach though, and I'm sure he'll have them well organised and ready to go. They've had some good results and been in positions to win every match they've played so far this year, so we definitely won't be underestimating them."
Once again, the Panthers will be focusing on what they need to do.
"Despite the fairly convincing wins last week, our main focus this week is on our attack. There are a few areas where we can still be doing a lot better and causing a bigger threat, so we're continuing to work on that," Palagyi said.
