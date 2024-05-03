Thea the playful, loving and happy hound needs a home

Thea is a six-year-old girl wanting a family to call her own.
The small/medium size Staffordshire Terrier, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week, has previously lived in an apartment with a small backyard with no issues at all.
Thea is one of those dogs who loves to hang out with her family and get lots of love and attention.
She is gentle, placid, sits on command is generally well-mannered dog and is happy to hang out with other friendly dogs.
The happy hound loves toys, playing fetch and a game of tug-o-war.
Thea costs $100 to adopt, which includes microchip, desex, vaccination, worming, flea/tick treatment, and lifetime registration.
Application process applies for Thea - please complete the below application form https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1019263
You are unable to meet Thea until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you are able to come to the shelter to meet Thea in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
