SES members with Shoalhaven link remembered at memorial service

Three NSW SES members have been recognised for giving the ultimate sacrifice, having died protecting others.
Charles Dick, from Ulladulla SES Unit, passed away in 1996 after falling from a tree while deployed to Hurstville.
Troy Mooney, of St Georges Basin SES Unit, passed away following an illness contracted during floods in 2022.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York APM, attended the service at the National Emergency Service Memorial in Canberra yesterday [May 2], and said it was important to acknowledge the supreme sacrifices of our volunteers.
"The NSW SES is made up of special people who are willing to go to the aid of community members in need during emergencies," she said.
"Today was an important day to honour their devotion to duty, and also support their family members during the most difficult of circumstances."
Troy Mooney's wife, Francine attended the service with her children and grandchildren, and said she was honoured and grateful to see Troy's service recognised nationally.
Ms Mooney is also a member of the St George Basin SES unit and Goulburn incident management team, and was deployed to Lismore and Ballina while Troy was responding to floods at St Georges Basin.
"He spent three days straight out in the cold and rain, working around St Georges Basin during the floods," she said.
"He just kept going, and sadly caught pneumonia and just got worse and worse, but I had no idea how sick he was until he passed away.
"It is a sad and somber service, but also humbling to see his contribution recognised."
Ms Mooney said the NSW SES had rallied around her since her husband passed away.
"I received a lot of support, particularly from Sharon Fox and Jackie Flynn at South East Zone, and also Wendy Bartley from Tweed Heads," she said.
"I wouldn't have coped without their help.
Ms Mooney continues to volunteer with the NSW SES, and is also in progress of joining the QLD SES.
"Troy and I originally joined the NSW SES together to help out our community. Troy just loved volunteering," she said.
Troy's name was added to the memorial today, while the other two members families received a commemorative medallion.
Carole Bassam said she joined the NSW SES with her husband Ian 18 years ago and still continues to serve.
"It was a beautiful ceremony, even after all these years," she said.
"The support of our unit, and key people in the SES like chaplain Steve Hall help you get through it.
"I didn't think I'd be able to continue volunteering after Ian passed away, but I found it was like my second family - the friendship and support makes it all worthwhile.
"Ian loved the SES, and he would spend every spare moment he could volunteering."
Ian had been a member of the Bankstown Unit for about five years before he passed away.
NSW SES Volunteers Association President Kim Davis said it was a significant day to honour the sacrifice made by members.
"It was fitting to see our volunteers who have tragically passed away be recognised at a national level," she said.
"From the Governor General, through to agency commissioners all coming together to pause and pay tribute to the service of our volunteers is special."
