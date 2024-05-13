Dan Sultan named as headline performer for NAIDOC Awards

Multi award-winning musician, Dan Sultan, will be headline performer at the 2024 Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards to be held on Saturday 27 July at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Tickets are now on sale for the event that will feature the renowned Aboriginal singer-songwriter, guitarist and actor alongside cultural ceremonies, dances and musical performances by talented local artists, Gadhungal Marring and Jiah King.
The annual awards night is a celebration of the remarkable accomplishments and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, organisations and businesses in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra region.
The event is a collaboration between the four local governments of the areas of Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven, with Shoalhaven City Council hosting this year's event.
"This event represents a wonderful opportunity for us to come together and recognise some truly remarkable people from the region's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community," Mayor Amanda Findley said.
"It will be a fitting way to celebrate this year's theme for NAIDOC Week 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud' which recognises the unyielding spirit of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and invites all to stand in solidarity, amplifying the voices and celebrating their strength and perseverance," Cr Findley said.
"It will be fantastic to see so many local talented people and renowned performers take to the stage and perform from the heart," she said.
Dan's list of accolades includes Best Male Artist and Best Blues and Roots Album at the 2010 Aria Awards, Best Rock Album at the 2014 Aria Awards, Best Children's Album at the 2019 Aria Awards and Best Adult Contemporary Album at the 2023 Aria Awards.
During the night, local cultural organisation Gadhungal Marring will present traditional ceremonies and dances with Didgeridoo performance by accomplished didgeridoo player, Jiah King.
Awards will be presented to the winners of the categories:
