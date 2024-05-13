Volunteers from the Ulladulla SES produce another outstanding effort

Volunteers from the Ulladulla SES once again did a great job assisting people in need during yet another severe weather event.
The volunteers, during the recent spate of heavy rain which started to brew on Friday and continued over the weekend, responded to some 24 calls of assistance.
Jobs included helping people put sandbags around their properties, roof leaks and tree-related tasks.
SES Unit Controller, Tracy Provest, said the workload, over the past few days, was "manageable".
She once again praised the efforts of the local volunteers who were prepared to respond to a call for help no matter the time of day.
"The volunteers have been fantastic," she said.
Unit Controller Provest said the support they received from a team of volunteers from the Queanbeyan, even though it was not needed, was appreciated.
She reported that property owners also responded to the weather event well.
"Looks like the self-help sandbag stations and community training are paying off," she said.
It has been a busy start to May for the volunteers with some 30 calls for this month.
Meanwhile, local residents are now encouraged to wear something orange on Wednesday, May 22 to show their support and appreciation for their local NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers.
Wear Orange Wednesday or 'WOW Day' on Wednesday May 22 is when communities across Australia are asked to wear orange and thank all SES volunteers across Australia who generously give their time to help communities during flood and storm emergencies.
Workplaces and individuals who take part in WOW Day are encouraged to take photos and post them on social media and tag the likes of the Ulladulla SES and NSW SES.
In case you did not know, the Ulladulla region has has heaps of rain.
The Ulladulla SES reports the 24-hour rainfall levels for some of the local areas was huge.
They were:
Fisherman's Paradise 137mm
Lake Conjola 199mm
Ulladulla 250mm
Burrill Lake 236mm
Brooman 237mm
Lake Tabourie 259mm and
Willinga Lake 232mm
