Trademark dreads to go for an important cause

Jesse Chinnock loves his "dreads".
However, he loves Holly Anslow even more and will cut off his trademark dreads to raise money and awareness for an important cause - see details below.
The local resident, well known for his work at Conjola Wood, is raising money to support Holly and her family, who live in Sydney.
Holly has Rett Syndrome and Jesse says she faces a battle "every single day".
"I have known Holly all my life and she is just a beautiful little girl," Jesse said.
"Holly always has a warm smile on her face, is always happy and she just lights up a room."
Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls, more rarely in boys, and leads to severe impairments, affecting nearly every aspect of the child's life: their ability to speak, walk, eat, and even breathe easily.
Holly is 10-years-of-age and can't walk or talk.
She communicates via a device, similar to an IPad, which picks up her eyes and reads where she is looking.
Holly has also just started to have seizures and before that had kidney stones.
Despite all this, she is happy, giggles a lot and loves a laugh or two.
The 10-year-old can't speak but has still managed to change many lives and attitudes of the people all around her.
Jesse also wanted to support his mate Brett Anslow [Holly's dad] and his work with the Rett Syndrome Association of Australia Incorporated.
"Brett and his family are always helping everyone else out," Jesse said about his mate Brett.
The Conjola resident says the Anslows are like family.
Jesse's aim is to raise $100 000 - go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/holly-jesse to find out more and to make a donation.
Saturday, June 8 at Conjola Wood just off the highway is when the big snip will take place.
There is no set time, the whole occasion will be one big fundraiser with a sausage sizzle and a percentage of any money from wood sold or ordered on the day will go the cause.
Jesse said South Ulladulla Meat Market will donate the sausages.
He added radio stations Power FM and 2ST have been giving the cause loads of support.
People can also donate things for a raffle which will be run on another day.
Dread cutting wise he is open to anything - so why not offer to make a big donation and you may get the honour.
Local businesses like Family Home Improvements have donated to the cause.
The response so far has been heartening and includes a $5000 donation from a complete stranger at a recent event.
Jesse said the donation was amazing and wanted to thank the women who donated again.
His first fundraising goal is to get enough money for a lift to get Holly in and out of the family's pool.
Being wheelchair-bound, getting Holly in and out of the pool is difficult.
Holly loves getting into the water.
Jesse intends to hold other fundraising events because he wants to continue to help make Holly's life a little better.
"The list of things that could help her is endless," Jesse said.
People with fundraising ideas can call him on 0423 749 505 or https://www.facebook.com/jesse.chinnock on Facebook.
Jesse's dreads are a significant and important feature of his life.
"It's only hair but then again it sort of is not," he said about his dreads.
His close friend the late Dwayne 'Dread' Patea put the dreads.
The dreads have come off a few times and each time Jesse regretted getting them cut.
Before he married wife Tammy in 2014 Jesse went back to New Zealand and his mate Dread put them back in.
Ten years on the dreads are growing well.
Holly will be there on the day to watch dreads come off.
Her dad Brett appreciates what Jesse is doing for them and their foundation.
"It's a bit heartfelt really - Jesse has a beautiful heart," Brett said.
Brett is used to giving support - not receiving it.
He is on a committee with the Syndrome Association of Australia Incorporated and supports other families all over Australia struggling with Rett Syndrome
"We are struggling to survive ourselves but we are out there supporting everyone else," Brett said.
The association raises money for research and does a lot of awareness raising as well - go to https://rettaustralia.org.au/who-we-are/about-rsaa/ to find out more.
