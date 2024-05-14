Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Trademark dreads to go for an important cause

By Damian McGill
Updated May 14 2024 - 10:57am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday, June 8 at Conjola Wood just off the highway is when the big snip will take place.
Saturday, June 8 at Conjola Wood just off the highway is when the big snip will take place.

Jesse Chinnock loves his "dreads".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.