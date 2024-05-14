Free educational resources for schools in Milton and Ulladulla

Free clean-up kits and online educational resources are being made available to schools in Milton and Ulladulla.
Unilever Australia has joined forces with Clean Up Australia, Cool.org and Coles to supply free Clean Up Kits and online educational resources to schools in Milton and Ulladulla.
Schools, with 44 per cent of young Australians rating the environment as their most pressing concern, are increasingly looking at how they can equip students with the knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to address the complex challenges of our world.
Unilever, to help support the initiative, is donating $150,000 to Clean Up Australia which is being used to update five lesson plans on Cool.org - an online platform which supports Australian teachers to bring the real-world into the classroom through curriculum-aligned resources.
Unilever's donation is made possible thanks to Milton and Ulladulla Coles shoppers.
Between now and May 28, whenever shoppers from Milton and Ulladulla buy one of Unilever's participating products[at Coles supermarkets or online, 10 cents from each purchase will go towards the total $150,000 donation.
Unilever Australia is a maker of household staples including Omo, Rexona, TRESemmé, Dove, Hellmann's and Streets ice creams.
Meanwhile, the updated lesson plans cover key topics including how litter affects nature; what a circular economy is; the Australasian Recycling Label; and how to dispose of waste correctly.
The donation will also be used to supply up to 1,000 free Clean Up Kits to schools across the country.
"We're taking actions across our business to reduce our environmental impact - from redesigning our packaging to use less plastic and using renewable energy to reduce our emissions," Unilever Australia and New Zealand, Head of Country, Nick Bangs said.
"However, we can't do it alone and educating our future generation about protecting and conserving the environment will be essential to galvanising a more sustainable future for us all.
"We're really proud to be working with Coles, Clean Up Australia and Cool.org on this."
Cool.org CEO, Thea Stinear said sustainability education is a vital component of the Australian school curriculum.
"Through our lesson plans we aim to make it easier for teachers by equipping them with the knowledge and resources they need to inspire their students. With Unilever's support, we estimate we'll reach around 30,000 students," Thea said
Clean Up Australia CEO, Jenny Geddes said they often talk about the small steps individuals can take to help improve the environment.
"With this wonderful campaign, it's a matter of small 10-cent donations adding up to something big and impactful," she said.
"This donation is critical to the work we do. It will both help us to educate our future generation on sustainability practices and enable Australians to continue to get out and take positive, practical Clean Up action to improve our environment any day of the year.
To mark World Environment Day on June 5, Unilever and Coles are encouraging teachers in Milton and Ulladulla to register for a free Kit and organise a Clean Up to go into the running to win one of three $1,000 Coles gift vouchers.
For more information on the competition and to register for a Clean Up Kit, visit: https://www.cleanup.org.au/schools
Coles General Manager of Sustainability Brooke Donnelly said by joining forces with Unilever on this important campaign, we're providing a simple way for our customers to get involved in raising much-needed funds for Clean Up Australia and help to create a more sustainable future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.