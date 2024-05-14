Petition on Narrawallee Beach dog issue circulates

A petition aimed at restoring the previously recommended dog walking arrangements on Narrawallee Beach, is now online.
Dog walkers wanting to use Narrawallee Beach say they are severely disadvantaged because of the new dog access arrangements on Narrawallee Beach.
The online petition here details how the "dog walkers" are feeling at the moment.
"This recommendation of Shoalhaven City Council is causing great community disharmony and distress to the large dog owning population," the petition claims.
"Elderly dog walkers, who do not drive, will be unable to walk to the beach due to the new restricted access, which will have profound mental health effects on this demographic and create a feeling of isolation and loneliness."
Council is also seeking public comment on proposed permanent dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach.
Director City Lifestyles, Jane Lewis, said dogs on Narrawallee Beach had attracted a significant amount of interest across the Shoalhaven in recent years.
"Council needs to strike a balance between environmental protection and a range of other uses at this location," Ms Lewis said.
The findings of a new Review of Environmental Factors [REF] indicate that formalising the current interim access arrangements is the most appropriate way to manage dogs on the beach.
The proposed permanent dog access arrangements will be on exhibition from now to Sunday June 2.
Those people wanting to comment on the proposed permanent dog access arrangements are encouraged to visit Shoalhaven City Council's Get Involved community engagement page before midnight on Sunday June 2 .
People will be asked to complete a short survey and will also have the opportunity to provide additional comments.
A report on permanent dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach is expected to go to council's July 2024 meeting. Interim dog access arrangements will remain in place during the exhibition period and until a final decision is made by council.
More to come
