Golfers bring their "A Games" for memorial trophy qualifying round

The Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members bought their A Games with them for the qualifying round of the John Percy Memorial Trophy.
A field of 59 veteran golfers, on Wednesday, May 15 played a Stableford event for the qualifying round of the John Percy Memorial Trophy and Ross Chapman, who scored 22 points, won the day.
Second place went to Roy Bender with a score of 21 points on a count-back from third-placed Gary Logan.
Fourth place was awarded to John Amer who scored 20 points in a three-way count-back from Tony White and Ian Mitchell, who both missed out on a placing.
Golfers were pleased to welcome three new golfers - Derek Lovell, Michael Lovell and Bob Rusk.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Roy Bender on the thrid, Ray Werner on the sixth, and Derek Lovell on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to 17 points on a countback, and the wildcard was not won so it jackpots to four balls next Wednesday May 22 when golfers will play a Stableford Event in conjunction with the elimination round of the John Percy Memorial Trophy.
Golfers who are currently in the running for the John Percy Memorial Trophy are: Ross Chapman, Roy Bender, Gary Logan, John Amer, Tony White, Ian Mitchell, Kevin McIlveen, Alan (Butch) May, Michael Heighway, Chris Hole, Don Crotty, Peter Geach, John Zamin, Wayne Smith, Graeme Sullivan, and Michael Peacock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.