Panthers hope for all clear to play footy

ALL the Milton Ulladulla Football Club's teams are all hoping to get on the pitch this weekend.
Senior Shoalhaven Football Association matches were called off last weekend due to the wet weather and the Panthers are keen to get their off-and-on premiership defence rolling again.
The Panthers are set to host Huskisson this Saturday May 18 at Lighthouse Oval, but coach Nick Palagyi is not sure what will end up happening come match day.
"It'll be touch and go all the way up until Saturday morning," he said in regards to the ground condition.
The Panthers, regardless of what happens ground-wise, are still preparing to play Husky.
With only one win this season and three draws, the Panthers want to string a few wins together.
"Fundamentally, we've been good in all matches this year and the players know this, but they also know we're better than we've shown everyone so far," Palagyi said.
"We're right on the edge of really bringing our campaign to life and I'm excited to see what we can do over the next couple of weeks."
Training-wise, the team has had to use "alternate facilities".
"The players are really eager to get their feet back onto the grass and to get back into regular competition action," the coach said
"It would be great to get back underway against a solid opponent like Husky if the weather and the grounds let that happen."
