All is ready for a favourite tail-wagging event

THE RSPCA NSW Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch is looking forward to an upcoming howler of an event.
The group will be helping the Million Paws Walk will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at Burrill Lake's Lions Park on Sunday, May 26
People and their four-legged friends can take part in a great family and dog-friendly day of fun, and help raise vital funds for animals in need.
Registration opens at 9:30am and the 1.2km walk starts at 11am and meanders through beautiful Lions Park.
You can enjoy delicious food, coffee and cake, dog demonstrations, music, competitions and prizes, all in support of a great cause.
"It's set to be a tail-waggingly good day for the whole family, so register now and get ready to put on your walking shoes for a fun day out with the pooch and family," the RSPCA said in an online statement.
People can register now online - here.
The walk, along with raising funds for the RSPCA, aims to fight animal cruelty.
