Milestones gives the Bulldogs added incentive to beat the Stingrays

The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs, along with the two important competition points, have added incentive to win this weekend's match.
The Bulldogs this Sunday [May 19] play the Stingrays of Shellharbour at the Ulladulla Sports Park in their Group Seven Rugby League match.
The game is being played at the sports park as Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval is still out of action due to the recent wet weather.
Sunday's match is a milestone occasion for two of the club's popular players.
Mitch Simington and Lleyton Roach will be running out for their 100 games for the Bulldogs.
Simington said it was an honour to mark such an occasion and is sure the Bulldogs will be ready to produce a strong effort.
He is happy to share the occasion with Roach - a hard running forward.
"Lleyton is a no-nonsense - no fuss bloke and he is a team player who will do what is necessary. He is also hard to contain, is never negative and will always put the team first," Simington said.
See match details below
Simington, milestones aside, thinks Sunday's match is a winnable one for the Bulldogs.
"I think like us they have been a bit patchy and they will be looking to kick start their season with a win. They are a tough, big and physical team," Simington said.
The Bulldogs currently sit in fourth spot on the ladder after two wins and two losses, while the Rays are in seventh place with one win and a draw.
Simington said the Bulldogs would have loved the chance to have played Berry last weekend, but sadly the terrible wet conditions meant all Group Seven matches were cancelled.
The Bulldogs, two weeks ago, recorded an impressive 20-6 win over Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles.
Simington, who will be playing in the centres on Sunday, said the Bulldogs will "trouble" the Stingrays on Sunday.
