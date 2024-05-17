Milton Ulladulla Times
National Motoring Heritage Day at Berry Showground postponed

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
May 17 2024 - 10:11am
The Annual National Motoring Heritage Day at Berry Showground has been postponed by organisers from Sunday, May 19 due to recent weather conditions.

