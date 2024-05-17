National Motoring Heritage Day at Berry Showground postponed

The Annual National Motoring Heritage Day at Berry Showground has been postponed by organisers from Sunday, May 19 due to recent weather conditions.
The decision was made by The Shoalhaven Historic Vehicle Club in order to prioritise the safety of participants and attendees, and the club looks forward to holding the event later in the year to make up for the lost event over the weekend.
At this stage the club is in talks with Shoalhaven City Council on the revised date and hope to hold the event in late August or September.
Shoalhaven Historic Vehicle Club chairman and show coordinator David Mullinger said when they inspected the Berry Showground recently it was better suited as an aquarium.
"We went down and trudged across the show ground and it was in terrible," Mr Mullinger said.
"If we were showing hover craft we might've been okay."
As a national event, the Shoalhaven club had to liaise with the head organisation and after explaining the circumstances a postponement was made possible.
"We were all a bit despondent at that point as the event is held 3rd weekend in May, always," Mr Mullinger said.
"We had north of 500 cars heading towards 600 registered for this years event, so I've been on the phone constantly for the last day or so to make sure people know it's postponed and we're hoping for the same amount to come back later in the year."
Normally the weekend brings in about 600 to 700 vehicles to the Shoalhaven, with a wide range on display.
Organisers do not mark a model specific requirement, so exhibits are extremely varied from steam powered cars to modern vehicles from the 2000s.
