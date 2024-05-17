Mollymook competitor is ready to take on the world's best

Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's Mischa Boniface is "super excited" about getting the chance to represent Australia.
She was recently named in the Australian Youth Life Saving team that will compete in the Lifesaving World Championships later this year on the Gold Coast
"This has been a dream of mine for a while," she said about making the Australian Youth Life Saving team.
"I am so excited and happy I made the team."
Her mum Kathryn got to tell Mischa the good news.
"My reaction was 'no way - I am not'," she said when her equally excited mum told her the selection news.
Mischa, come August on the Gold Coast, will take part in the relay, sprint, flags and possibly the taplin relay.
Her pet event is the sprint.
"I like the challenge of chasing people down," she said.
Mischa also represented Australia last year in the Battle of the Tasman - an Australia versus New Zealand competition.
She said any chance to wear the green and gold colours of Australia was an honour.
The 17-year-old Year 12 Kiama High School student has been with the Mollymook Club for over four years now.
Her coach Daniel Robberds has strong links with the Mollymook based club which is why Mischa joined as well.
Coach Robberds will no doubt be helping Mischa with her preparations for the Lifesaving World Championships.
Mischa will start increasing her training sessions - some of which will be on the beach by herself.
The motivated competitor said she does not mind training alone.
"I love the sport because it's fun and you get to meet lots of people," she said.
Mischa, career wise, said she hopes to be a social worker.
