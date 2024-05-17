Bruce the happy hounds need a family to love

Bruce the six-month-old male Rottweiler cross is "a very sweet boy" and already walks beautifully on a lead.
However, being a puppy, Bruce, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week, will need training so he grows up to be a well-mannered family pet.
Bruce costs $387 to adopt and is microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, worm, flea/tick treated, and lifetime registered.
This happy hound is very playful, gentle, placid, loves attention and is hang out with other friendly dogs
An application process applies for Bruce - please complete the application form - here.
You are unable to meet Bruce until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you can come to the shelter to meet Bruce in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
