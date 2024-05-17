Whale disentanglement team ready for annual migration

An expanded team of specialised rescuers are poised and ready to launch as tens of thousands of majestic humpback whales begin their annual migration along the NSW coastline.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Large Whale Disentanglement team boasts 45 professionals ready for whale rescue operations this migration season.
Each year, humpback whales undertake one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom, travelling up to 10,000 km from the Southern Ocean to breeding grounds in warmer climates.
As they travel through inshore Australian waters, humpback whales are susceptible to becoming entangled in fishing gear and other marine debris which can lead to fatigue, injury, and death.
In 2023, 13 humpback whales were successfully freed from entanglements off the NSW coastline.
If conditions allow, the NPWS will team launch small inflatable boats, along with a larger support vessel, to approach an entangled animal.
They then assess the entanglement, the animal's condition, speed and behaviour and plan a release strategy to cut the animal free, which sometimes involves slowing the animal down by temporarily attaching large buoys.
Disentanglement rescues can sometimes take multiple days of tracking before a successful intervention can be made.
The NPWS crew work with partner organisations including Marine Rescue, ORRCA and Sea World to make optimise state-wide coverage for whale rescue operations.
The Large Whale Disentanglement Team is one component of a broader project to understand and minimise the risk of humpback whale entanglements.
The NSW Government is working with the fishing industry to develop whale- and dolphin-friendly equipment less likely to lead to entanglements, while scientific research continues to better understand the drivers of whale migration and entanglement risks.
People enjoying our coasts and waters are encouraged to enjoy the spectacle of the humpback whale migration but are reminded to stay at a safe distance and avoid interfering with the animals.
If you see a distressed or entangled whale, contact the NPWS on 13000PARKS (1300 072 757) or ORRCA on 02 9415 3333.
For more information about the best whale watching locations in NSW and the NPWS Large Whale Disentanglement Team, visit: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/wild-about-whales
