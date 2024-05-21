Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Coach calls on Milton to start playing like Milton

By Damian McGill
May 21 2024 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton's Antonio Lavalle has had some good moments this season. File picture by Tamara Lee.
Milton's Antonio Lavalle has had some good moments this season. File picture by Tamara Lee.

Coach of the Milton Football Club's first-grade side Nick Palagyi says his team needs to start playing better.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.