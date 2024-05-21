Coach calls on Milton to start playing like Milton

Coach of the Milton Football Club's first-grade side Nick Palagyi says his team needs to start playing better.
His team played out a 1-all draw against Huskisson on Saturday in a Shoalhaven Football Association match at Lighthouse Oval and he was not pleased.
"There's no shying away from the fact that we were just really poor on the day," the coach said.
"We were well below our standards and we let the conditions get the better of us.
"The wind, rain and chopped-up playing surface were really challenging, but our biggest obstacle was ourselves".
The coach said Milton did not play a Milton-type of game - hence the team's fourth draw of the season.
"It was partly due to the conditions and partly due to the gap since our last match, but we just didn't try to play the way we know we should have," he said.
"We looked for too many shortcuts and rushed the game when we should have been more patient and composed, and as a result, our first half was really scrappy."
Husky, thanks to Luke Van Rossum's goal, took the lead five minutes before halftime, scoring from a corner.
Unfortunately Milton's efforts to attack that ball a defender slipped on the muddy surface, tearing his groin in the process. So Milton conceded the goal and lost a key player at the same time.
"We were all disappointed and frustrated at halftime and the message was simply to get back to our way of playing. We had to get our shape right, stop rushing, and start using the ball," the Panthers' mentor said.
Things did improve for Milton in the second half.
"We were better in the second half, and the lads all stuck to the task, determined to get the goal back," Coach Palagyi said.
"We made a few more changes during the half and the guys who came on had a positive impact.
"That said, I almost needed to pull the pin on one of those subs because the poor guy I wanted to bring on was shivering uncontrollably, teeth chattering and white as a ghost. But he was desperate to get out there to help us and to his credit he played well once he'd warmed up."
While things were better in the second stanza - the frustrations continued.
"It was still a frustrating half for us and difficult to carve out clear chances," he said.
"In the end we had to wait until the end of the match to find the equaliser."
Milton's Antonio Lavalle had made a few dangerous runs during the match and another of these a few minutes from full time resulted in him being brought down in the box, earning the Panthers a penalty.
Nathan Avery stepped up and made sure that the ball ended up in the back of the net which brought it back to 1-all and that's where it stayed.
