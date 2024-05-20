Community togetherness shines at Emerald Ball

People could feel the vibrancy in the air at the Ulladulla Civic Centre for the Community Bank South Coast's Emerald Ball on Friday night.
To mark the group's 20-year milestone, the bank's board distributed $177,000 of community investment funding on the night.
Community groups and organisations applied to get a share of the funding and the recipients were announced at the gala function.
Branch Manager of the Milton-based Community Bank South Coast, Caroline Boland, said it was a pleasure to be in a room full of dedicated community volunteers and workers.
"Seeing them getting funding was amazing and we have so many dedicated volunteers," Ms Boland said.
"They keep at their roles year after year - their passion does not wane."
Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival, StoryFest Inc, Growing Together South Coast, Noah's Inclusion Services, Milton Rural Landcare Inc, Shoalhaven Education Fund , Safe Waters Community Care, Treading Lightly Inc. Milton Ulladulla District Soup Kitchen and Ulladulla Community Resources Centre got a share of the funds.
"It was such a good outcome and the whole event went amazingly well," Ms Boland said
"It's all just mind-blowing really and the bank's board and staff have worked so hard to build our brand and tell our story."
Ms Boland said the bank's number one aim was to support the community.
The Branch Manager is now looking forward to seeing what the groups do with their funding.
The Milton Rural Landcare was one of the recipients and committee member/volunteer Fiona Court said they appreciated the support.
"Milton Rural Landcare is using the funding to purchase a plant propagation house as our current shed is too cold in winter and too hot in summer for the seeds and cuttings to successfully grow roots," she said.
"We have demand for over 20,000 plants a year from local bushcare groups, businesses, government departments, farmers and residents to re-vegetate with local native plants."
The Milton Rural Landcare representative said they enjoyed taking part in the entire process.
"Being more comfortable with our hands in the dirt, it was a very different experience for us to put on a dress and present our pitch to the huge crowd," she said.
"All the groups pitching were very supportive of each other - it was definitely not competitive"
Bank Chairperson, Justine Cox, on the night spoke about how the bank and the community groups both get to change someone's life.
"So to all our community groups and the people that make them possible, this is a shout-out to you," Ms Cox said.
"We thank you for supporting our community members in need, for educating us, creating unique experiences for us, connecting us, and caring for us and our environment.
"One of the best things about being on this board is the opportunity to hear about the incredible work that you do."
The Bank Chairperson looks forward to continuing working with the many community groups in the region.
"As we grow our business we look forward to partnering with more of you in the future, to help you achieve your goals and create an even bigger positive impact on our community," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.