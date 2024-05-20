Community celebration to mark learning centre's official opening

A community celebration is planned to mark the official opening of the Budawang Early Learning Centre, Capital Region Community Services invites community members to attend a free day of community-based fun for all ages.
Held on Saturday May 25 at 17 Croobyar Road, Milton, from 11am to 2pm, the event "promises to bring joy and connection to the community, educators and young families alike".
The celebration will feature introductory speeches from special guest speakers followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening.
A Lions Club sausage sizzle fundraiser will be present, a photo booth to capture precious memories, and engaging activities running throughout the day for the whole family to enjoy thanks to Bunnings.
"We are very excited to showcase our new facility and provide a space for families and educators to connect and have fun," Tracy Wiggins Centre Director Budawang Early Learning Centre said.
"Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with our community for a day of celebration and connection."
At our new Budawang Early Learning Centre in Milton, educators offer quality education and care for children of all abilities aged two to five years old.
The centre's service offers a small, intimate setting that allows for a holistic approach to education and care for your child, where we nurture their social and emotional growth, creativity and physical well-being.
Budawang Early Learning Centre in Milton, NSW, provides education and care for up to 35 children aged two to five years.
Capital Region Community Services is a non-profit community-based organisation that provides a wide range of programs and services to communities across the ACT and the broader capital region.
