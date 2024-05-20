Bulldogs look to be better after scrappy win

THE emotions inside the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' dressing shed at the Ulladulla Sports Park on Sunday afternoon were mixed.
While happy they recorded a 26-14 Group Seven Rugby League win over the Stingrays of Shellharbour the players would not have been happy with what they produced.
"We were average in the first 20 minutes," vice-captain Riley Wooden said.
He said on paper it looked like the Bulldogs recorded a comfortable win but this was not the case.
Wooden said the Bulldogs dropped the ball too many times and gave away too many penalties.
The Rays made the most of the home side's poor start and held the lead early in the match.
Wooden credits five-eighth Jayden Millard for coming up with a match-turning moment.
Millard's one-on-one strip gave the Bulldogs some attacking momentum and this allowed them to build pressure on the Rays.
The home side turned around the deficit and went into the halftime break with a three-try-to-two lead.
The halftime score was 14-8 in favour of the home team.
Wooden said the positive thing that came from the match was the team's resilience.
However, there is work to be done at training this week.
"We need to work on our starts - we need to be better," Wooden said
Mitch Simington and Lleyton Roach, before kick-off were presented their 100-game jerseys
"There was a sigh of relief from us that we were able to win for their 100th games," Wooden said.
Simington bagged a try to help celebrate his milestone match.
The Bulldogs this Sunday, May 26 return to Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval to play the Kiama Knights.
Scores
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 26 (M. Simington, J. Millard, K. Farmilo, T. Clark, B. Halls tries B. Halls 3 goals) def Stingrays of Shellharbour 14 (J. Walsh-McKiernan, L. Scot, T. Warner tries B. Mcintyre goal).
