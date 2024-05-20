Scholarship success for two Ulladulla High School students

Ulladulla High School students Kira Inkova and Bonni Emerson are now scholarship winners.
The two students were named scholarship winners at the 'Proudly Public! Awards' night at Sydney Town Hall recently.
Kira is in Year 11 and Bonni is in Year 12 - they are both pleased they won their respective scholarships.
Kira is the winner of the Friends of Zainab Senior Secondary Scholarship and Bonni winner of the Una May Smith Scholarship - see description below.
They did not attend the Town Hall function and are now planning their futures.
Bonni says her scholarship aims to help a student get the resources that they need as an Indigenous person.
"This is for Year 12 and next year as well," Bonni explained about the scholarship.
A staff member told Bonni that she had won the scholarship.
"I was very excited. I feel like it has given me opportunities to succeed next year and going into the future," she said about her reaction to the news.
Bonni wants to go to university and study business which is an interest of hers.
The Year 12 student has never won anything like this before.
Kiri, in the meantime, was urged to apply for her scholarship by a staff member.
"It offers a great chance to have support in Years 11 and 12," Kira said.
Likewise, Kira said this was the first time she had won such an award.
"I could not believe it at first," Kira said about receiving the news about her success.
Kira's scholarship application was an in-depth one and she had to write answers to lots of questions.
Their mothers were the first people they told about their scholarship success.
They would like to thank all the staff at Ulladulla High with principal Denise Lofts getting special mention for her support with the application process.
Kira and Bonni would encourage other students to apply for these scholarships.
About the Una May Smith Scholarship
Supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled in NSW public schools to enable them to participate fully in their education.
About the Friends of Zainab Senior Secondary Scholarship
Provides support for Year 11 and 12 refugee students through the critical final two years of their secondary education in public high schools across Australia.
