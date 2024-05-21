Junior tennis player enjoys playing for the South Coast

Gus Donnelly from Milton is happy he got the chance to be a member of the South Coast region's tennis team.
Gus, a Year Six Milton Public School student, went to Newcastle last week where his team played players from other regions in NSW including the Hunter Valley, Riverina and South East Sydney.
The young tennis player said he enjoyed taking part in the tournament.
"It was a good experience to learn and a chance to go up against some great players," he said.
"I learnt to keep fighting for every point and just keep going."
The South Coast team finished 12th at the event and it was Gus' first time at such a tournament.
He hopes to represent the South Coast in the future.
The young tennis player will play in both singles and doubles matches.
He is coached by Glen Staunton Tennis Coaching at Milton.
Glen puts Gus through an elite training program.
Gus handles challenges strongly and responds to them with a positive attitude.
The 11-year-old is a real good competitor, always gives 100 percent and never gives up, according to his coach.
Glen said Gus has great potential and a chance of progressing further up the sporting ranks.
