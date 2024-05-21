Business leader urges us all to shop locally

The concern President of Business Milton Ulladulla [BMU], Matt Dell has about the strength of the local economy remains and he fears the worst is to come.
Mr Dell, earlier this year said many businesses did not "have a bumper summer" which means they may "struggle through the winter".
"If we have a continued wet winter, it will further decrease off-season spending," he said just after last week's Federal Budget announcement.
"Quite simply, some businesses won't make it to next year, which means business owners and their families struggle, employees lose jobs, shops are empty, and the town loses services and attractions."
BMU urges everyone to shop locally this winter.
"When you can, visit a local café, store or service you don't usually spend with," Mr Dell said
"Let's support each other when we need it most."
The Milton Ulladulla Times, following the recent Federal Budget announcement, contacted Mr Dell for an update.
"The sentiment is the same - businesses are very nervous about the off season," he said.
"The recent rain was a big downturn for the gray nomad visitors who often come after the school holidays.
"Business owners have the same issues as everyone else - rising prices, reduced spending and cost of living pressures."
He added lots of great things are still happening, like the Shoalhaven Food Network events.
The BMU's key activity to support the area is its recently launched South Shoalhaven website https://www.southshoalhaven.com.au/
"The website is the fastest growing site on the coast with inexpensive options to advertise on," Mr Dell said.
"Importantly, it will soon include information on the best local activities for locals and visitors alike."
BMU is working on other plans to support local businesses.
The chamber president, in regard to the Federal Budget, said the announcements were "broad" and not specifically local.
"I think the biggest issues locally are the same everywhere - the energy cost rebate and tax cut are beneficial to local business owners," BMU president said.
He expects the upcoming State Budget to also have a similar "broad" announcement approach.
"NSW Budget is a bit more of the same - I expect broad measures," he said.
"Local roads are still an issue, so we need the State Government to continue to support repairs, although this is more a Shoalhaven City Council problem.
"BMU is still not satisfied with the Milton Ulladulla Bypass proposal, and we note work hasn't started. A traffic solution over spring and Summer is still a priority."
He would love to see measures in the NSW Budget that would help people who are struggling at the moment.
"Homelessness, housing affordability and availability and even food security - like families having enough food are all rising problems locally," he said.
"Local services to support these are under incredible pressure so any measures to address the issues are welcome."
Education funding is also a local key issue - according to Mr Dell.
"Schools in Milton and Ulladulla are beyond capacity with more work required at primary schools and the high school," the BMU president said.
"The new Budawang School expansion is brilliant and much needed, but what's next?"
The BMU is keeping an eye on council's well-documented financial issues.
"Council is definitely putting a lot of projects on hold due to budget constraints. Both levels of Govt need to work with Council to support the area and deliver services and programs," Mr Dell said.
