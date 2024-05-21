Dockers put best boot forward to smash Shellharbour

The Ulladulla Dockers were in an attacking frame of mind against the Shellharbour City Suns on Saturday May 18 at Myimbarr Oval.
Ulladulla, in this reserve grade South Coast AFL match, got stronger as the match progressed and kicked 15 goals.
The Dockers won the match 15.12.102 to 2.4.16.
It was the Dockers' second win of the season and could mark the start of a climb up the ladder.
Things were close in the first quarter and the Dockers went into the first break with a slender 2.1.13 to 0.1.1 lead.
However, the Dockers got better as the match progressed - highlighted by the 6.3.39 to 1.0.6 score they posted in the final quarter.
Tim Bransgrove had a great day out with the boot and kicked four majors, while Harrison Donohue and Adam Staunton landed three goals each.
Jack West [two], Brayden Atkins [two] and Jiah Keen [one] also nailed majors.
Brayden Atkins, Tim Bransgrove, Harrison Donohue and Taj Treweek were best on the ground for the Dockers
It was a reasonably successful weekend for the other local codes as well with the Bulldogs getting a win and the Panthers getting another draw.
