Now is the time to get ready for Escape ARTfest

Now is the time to start planning for your Escape ARTfest entry or event say the festival's organisers.
The always popular Escape ARTfest will be held from October 11-13 this year and the event's committee wants people to register now as an event or exhibition host.
Escape ARTfest showcases, promotes and encourages visual and performing artists of the Southern Shoalhaven - Milton, Ulladulla and surrounding villages, from Bendalong to Bawley Point.
The main festival dates will be Friday, October 11 to Sunday October 13 , along with fringe events on either side.
Go to https://www.escapeartfest.com/ to learn more and to register now as an event or exhibition host.
The Milton Gallery Walk is one of the many popular events. as is the artist talks.
The Escape ARTfest began its history in 1995 with the Tabula Rasa Contemporary Arts Festival, organised under the umbrella of the local business chamber. Originally the event was staged during the winter months with the aim of showcasing local artists of all genres.
In 2005 the festival was named Escape ARTfest - a new name, a fresh new logo and a change of season meant that the festival followed in the footsteps of its predecessor, with renewed focus and energy.
Over the next few years several key festival components were established as festival attendees favourites - a comprehensive youth program which included exhibitions, workshops, prizes and other opportunities - a partnership with the Milton Ulladulla Music Council - and the introduction of a major sculpture event.
Each year Escape ARTfest goes from strength to strength and is now a major event on the state's tourist calendar attracting audiences from far and wide.
While it remains a delightfully popular event amongst the local community due to its 'grassroots' focus - it also provides a wonderful platform for emerging artists to gain public exposure and opportunities for the community to witness and experience the plethora of arts right here on our doorstep.
After a successful festival in 2019 the event was not able to proceed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
In 2022 the festival returned as a biennial event.
