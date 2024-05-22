It's Not Too Late to Join the RSPCA NSW Million Paws Walk this Sunday May 26.
Join the RSPCA NSW Million Paws Walk 30th anniversary in the Shoalhaven on Suday and celebrate three decades of Australia's biggest doggy day out to help animals in need.
Register at www.millionpawswalk.com.au/shoalhaven for your local Million Paws Walk at Lions Park in Burrill Lake this Sunday May 26.
It will be a colourful, quirky day out, where four-legged friends of every shape, breed, and size imaginable will be pattering their paws and wagging their tails for a good cause.
"We are excited to see the thousands of animal lovers and their canine companions join our Million Paws Walk events across the state to mark three decades of uniting together to fight animal cruelty," RSPCA NSW Community Fundraising Manager Ben Wilheim said.
"For 30 years, the Million Paws Walk has brought communities and their pets together for a fun day out, and we hope to have a record number of participants join our anniversary celebrations.
"There is still time to sign-up for your local walk and put your best foot forward for animals who need a helping hand".
Join the RSPCA Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch for delicious food, coffee and cake, dog demonstrations, music, competitions and prizes, all in support of a great cause.
Registration opens at 9:30 am and the 1.2km walk from 11am and meanders through beautiful Lions Park.
Since its inception in 1994, the RSPCA Million Paws Walk has become Australia's largest and most anticipated dog walking event, raising vital funds to support the work of RSPCA NSW.
Sign-up today to your local walk and join the over 750,000 people and 400,000 dogs who have participated in the much-loved event over the past 30 years, helping care for over 100,000 animals.
The RSPCA Million Paws Walk 30th anniversary Burril Lake details:
Date: Sunday May 2620
Time: 9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Location: Lions Park, Dolphin Point Road, Burrill Lake
Register: www.millionpawswalk.com.au/shoalhaven
Contact: shoalhavenbranch@rspcansw.org.au
