Clear winner emerges to take the number one spot

A clear winner emerged from the pack yesterday [Wednesday, May 22] when 60 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a Stableford Event for the elimination Round of the John Percy Memorial Trophy.
The clear winner of the day was Shane Roche who scored 24 points while second place went to Patrick Coogan with a score of 22 points on a count-back from third-placed Michael McCormack.
Fourth place was awarded to Tony White who scored 21 points in a count-back from Alan [Butch] May who missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Chris Hole on the third, and Keith Stephens on the sixth.
Balls were awarded down to 17 points, and the wildcard was not won so jackpots to six balls next Wednesday Mau 29 when golfers will play a Stableford Event in conjunction with the John Percy Memorial Trophy final eight.
Golfers who remain in the running for this trophy are: Butch May, Tony White, Peter Geach, Ross Chapman, Kevin McIlveen, Chris Hole, Graeme Sullivan, and Michael Peacock.
