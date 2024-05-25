Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bulldogs prepare for torrid match against the determined Knights

By Damian McGill
Updated May 25 2024 - 10:14am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulldogs will be looking to work hard in defence against the Knights tomorrow. Picture file
The Bulldogs will be looking to work hard in defence against the Knights tomorrow. Picture file

Milton Ulladulla coach Andy Lynch expects a torrid contest from the Kiama Knights tomorrow [Sunday, May 26].

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.