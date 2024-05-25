Bulldogs prepare for torrid match against the determined Knights

Milton Ulladulla coach Andy Lynch expects a torrid contest from the Kiama Knights tomorrow [Sunday, May 26].
The Bulldogs host the Knights in a Group Seven Rugby League match tomorrow at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval and coach Lynch has a great deal of respect for the Knights.
"Last year we did not get one win against them - so we know what they are capable of," he said.
The Knights after being soundly beaten 46-4 by the Shellharbour Sharks last weekend will be even more determined to beat the Bulldogs tomorrow.
"They will come out firing and they will want the two points as do we," the Bulldogs mentor said.
"You can never underestimate any team in Group Seven."
Coach Lynch said Kiama had a team full of good players and mentioned hard running forward Tom Angel as just one of their dangers.
He said his team must stop Angel from dominating the ruck and getting a quick play-the -ball.
The Bulldogs will be looking to chalk up its third win in a row.
"We are looking to improve every week and I know the guys are not getting carried away with things," the Bulldogs mentor said.
The Bulldogs last weekend defeated the Stingrays of Shellharbour 26-14.
Coach Lynch agreed that there was work still to be done.
"We were good in patches but did not produce a full 80-minute performance," he said.
"We were good for five minutes and then we would drop the ball or give away a penalty.
"We were guilty of shooting ourselves in the foot."
Lynch, with his English Super League background, has been able to educate this team about playing on the current wet and heavy fields.
He says what you need to do is focus on going out, doing your job and not to worry about the surface being wet and heavy.
Meanwhile, Lynch hopes Cody Roach will make an appearance at the game on Sunday.
Cody, a highly respected player for the Bulldogs, was recently admitted to hospital.
He underwent head surgery due to a serious infection.
"Sure we want the two points, but the situation with Cody puts everything into perspective," Lynch said.
He said it was upsetting for a close club like Milton Ulladulla when one of their own is facing such issues.
