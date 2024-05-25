VIEW club members prepare for gala Ulladulla event

Members of Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club gathered at Dunn Lewis Centre recently for their monthly luncheon meeting.
During the meeting, vice president Cherrie Lloyd announced that all VIEW Clubs in our local area will join together and hold a gala event at Ulladulla on September 23.
The September 23 event will be a day of fun and frivolity, friendship and community. It is a day to celebrate VIEW.
The gala was a regular event before COVID-19 disruption.
VIEW Clubs sponsor and advocate for disadvantaged Australian students via the Learning for Life program run by The Smith Family.
After our delicious lunch, it was the much-awaited Ikebana demonstration by Ikenobo Ikebana teacher Aya Shibata.
Aya explained that Ikebana meant to give life to flowers. It is a way of life through art and harmony.
Ikebana brought peace and tranquillity to Aya's life as it's is therapeutic. Aya went on and made two elegant arrangements of Ikebana.
VIEW Club members thoroughly enjoyed the experience and president Denise expressed appreciation to Aya on the club's behalf
Club members will meet on June 27 and the guest speaker is from Garden Centre Ulladulla. Any women wishing to know more about the Club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 0419 101 682.
