Seeds of community growing strongly in Little Forest

Themes of commemoration, education, connection and celebration formed the backbone of a recent community gathering held by the Little Forest Community Association.
This vibrant community group continues to take steps towards greater resilience, aiming to guard itself from emergencies like bushfires. They may well be creating something for other communities to follow.
The Little Forest Community Association's resilience hub came from adversity [the Black Summer bushfire crisis] and the Milton Ulladulla Times watched on from the "sidelines" during their recent gathering.
The Times soon came to realise this group has a strong commitment to helping others when times are bad and good.
Little Forest was significantly and adversely affected by the 2019/2020 bushfires, with quite a few houses, sheds, fences, animals, vehicles, and crops lost.
People struggled to cope but soon the seeds of resilience started to grow and the hub is now blooming.
The sense of community was on show recently when hub member, Janey Cameron, hosted a gathering at her Little Forest home and she was happy to see so many people at the gathering.
She said it was important that people gather for these occasions.
"I guess one of the biggest lessons we can learn is the importance of connection," she said.
"Though, through technology, we have many different ways of contacting each other, there is nothing that beats the face to face, person to person and heart to heart connection that comes with days like today [the recent gathering]."
People were at the gathering to learn more and get training for the hub's AEDs [Australian Defibrillators] and to find out about the Little Forest emergency mapping and water tank projects.
People also got the chance to commemorate the lives of two of their fellow residents Tony Mann and Rob Bevear.
It was also a chance to thank the people and organisations for supporting the hub and the Little Forest community.
The Little Forest Community Association's resilience hub now has two AEDS.
The first AED was funded by Treading Lightly and the group was represented at the recent event by Monica Mudge. Treading Lightly also assisted the hub with grant applications. The hub is grateful for all the work Treading Lightly has done to help local residents in the past, and "for the work they continue to do to support the community and the environment, people, the land, the sea and local youth".
The second AED was sponsored by the Milton Ulladulla Entertainers, with additional funding provided by donations from Little Forest residents. Cathy Somerville represented the Milton Ulladulla Entertainers at the gathering. The Entertainers have for over 30 years performed variety shows purely to raise funds for the needs of the local community.
Residents Jules and Rob, and Kathy and Graham, who have allowed the use of their properties to place the AEDs, were thanked.
The water tank came from a donation organised by Alastair Stratton who was working for the St Vincent de Paul Society at the time. It was filled with water thanks to the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla. Rotary was represented by Phil Brown at the gathering and the tank is located on the property owned by local residents Casey and Matt. Alastair also attended the gathering
"As with the AED's it would be lovely if we never have to use this tank, but the security that comes with knowing we have them, should we need to, is immense," Janey said.
The hub also has a grant application in process for another community, disaster-specific water tank.
Annette Stevens was thanked for filling in and chasing up grant applications
"We would like to take this opportunity to honour two very important people to our community, who passed away last year and to present to you plaques, designed in their honour, to be placed on our AED's," Janey said about Tony Mann and Rob Bevear.
She spoke about Rob and Tony's amazing attitudes, passion, values, and desire to be of service to others right to the very end.
To conclude, the hub encourages people to be accountable for their own preparedness but they get strong support from the hub, including the bushfire preparation workshops run by Ian and Annette Stevens.
