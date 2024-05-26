Happy hounds and people for RSPCA's Million Paws walk

A question needs to be answered from today's [Sunday, May 26] RSPCA's Shoalhaven Branch Million Paws walk at Lions Park in Burrill Lake.
People or dogs - who enjoyed the event the most?
"I think a little from column A and a little from column B," RSPCA Shoalhaven Branch Vice President Paula Coller said.
"I think the dogs love it - they get excited and wound up, while the people get to watch their dogs get so happy and this brings them enjoyment as well."
The event, along with the community side of things, was also a fundraising activity.
"Today is all about bringing the community together to raise funds for the RSPCA Shoalhaven Branch and all funds raised stay in the Shoalhaven," Paula said.
She agreed that the event did much more than just raise vital funds to support the work done by the Shoalhaven RSPCA.
Paula said it was also a fun community event for everyone to enjoy.
"It's about bringing like-minded people together - all of the animal lovers - to just have a fantastic day out,' she said.
"I was just saying to someone else here that the vibe here today is fantastic."
The group's vice president said a lot of work went into organising what could only be described as a successful day.
She said the efforts were worthwhile as there were so many happy people and dogs at the event.
The RSPCA Shoalhaven Branch was happy with the number of people and dogs that attended the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.