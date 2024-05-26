Knitting Nannas ready for Canberra gathering

The Milton Ulladulla Knitting Nannas will be represented at a "kitchen table cabinet" on the lawns of Parliament House this week.
They will be joining a host of other Knitting Nannas from across NSW for the "kitchen table cabinet" on the lawns of Parliament House on Thursday, May 30.
Knitting Nannas is an international "disorganisation" where people come together to ensure that our land, air and water are preserved for future generations.
The local group often takes part in events like the one coming up in Canberra.
"We're inviting politicians of all parties and persuasions to join us for a nice cup of tea and a serious chat about what climate change is doing to our country," Nanna Judi from Eltham, near Lismore, said.
She and many other people are still feeling the trauma of the floods that swamped their region.
"Prime Minister Albanese came to Lismore during the floods and told us that because of climate change, we're getting more weather events and they're more intense but his government is still approving new coal and gas projects," Nanna Judi said.
"We're inviting him to come on down for a cuppa and listen to Australians like us who are directly affected by climate change.
"We want him to do what the IPCC, the International Energy Agency and our scientists are saying, and put a stop to new coal and gas."
Climate change is already a kitchen table conversation for Nannas like Judi.
The Kitchen Cabinet believes it must become one for all Australians.
"We also need a public education campaign just like the successful campaigns on smoking and HIV/AIDS," Nanna Eury from Sydney said.
"Climate change is a public health issue. Our own Federal Department of Health and Aged Care says so. So why not tell the Australians the truth and build public support for what needs to be done?"
The Nannas will be out in force around town in their signature yellow and black on Thursday, May 30 and they will pitch a marquee on Parliament House lawns, brew up, and get out their knitting needles and the Nanna songbook.
"Our performance of These Boots are Made for Walking outside Santos' Sydney headquarters was sensational," Nanna Marie said.
"We've adapted several popular songs for the climate era and we know some of our politicians like the sound of their own voices. Perhaps they'd like to join us for a number or two?"
Knitting Nannas believe the kitchen cabinet model can make an important contribution to democratic debate by encouraging dialogue and engagement on important issues.
