Bulldogs keep on howling with third win in a row

It's easy to understand why captain Blake Mackey said the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs had a lot to play for against the Kiama Knights yesterday.
The Bulldogs won yesterday's [Sunday, May 26] Group Seven Rugby League encounter against the Knights 32-18 at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval.
"Yes, we did have a lot to play for - it was Leyto's [Lleyton Roach] and Simo's [Mitch Simington] official 100 games, the first time we have beaten the Knights for years and the first we have won three games in a row for a while," the captain said.
Then add into the mix that yesterday the Bulldogs also celebrated the Millard brothers, Jayden and Luke, playing their first top-grade game together and AJ Hatch making his first-grade return after 11 years and you can see why it was such a memorable day out for the Bulldogs.
Match wise Mackey said the Bulldogs were still scrappy and far from their best.
"It was an improvement but we were not at our best," Mackey said.
"We made too many errors and gave away penalties at key moments during the match."
Mackay said they can't afford to make such mistakes when they play the Shellharbour Sharks next weekend.
The Bulldogs also got a huge lift when Cody Roach turned up at the game.
"Cody came in the sheds before the game and celebrated a bit with us afterwards," Mackey said.
He added seeing Cody gave the team a huge lift.
Scores
First grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 32 (T.Wooden, D.Longbottom, M.Simington, B.Halls, J.Millard, L.Millard tries B.Hall 4 goals) def Kiama Knights 18 (C.Hotham, A.Boles, T.Atkins tries T.Murray 3 goals).
Reserve grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 28 (T.Manasseh, J.Little, A.Cornell, H.Galea 3 tries and H.Galea 2 goals) def Kiama Knights 10 (R.Nobes, Z.Fairall tries M.Gladman goal)
Under 18s
Kiama Knights 30 (O.Miles, L.Berry, M.Nicholson, L.Butler, R.Ross, W.Brandon tries M.Andrews 1, O.Miles 2 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 6 (H.Stewart try C.Lee goal)
Ladies League Tag Div 1
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 28 (A. Healey, B. Anderson, C. Hatch, E. Stewart, A. Brown tries A. Healey 4 goals) def Kiama Knights 0
