Rachel Scott and Duo Agostino to perform Shoalhaven concert

Milton Ulladulla Music Incorporated will proudly present Rachel Scott and Duo Agostino in concert this Saturday [June 1] at St Martins Anglican Church, Ulladulla.
Rachel Scott [cello] and Raffaele and Janet Agostino [classical guitar] have been playing together for several years.
Their rehearsals are full of laughter and joy, discoveries of new repertoire and reworking of new material.
Janet continues to arrange new music for them - from Bach to Offenbach, Sculthorpe to Satie - and everything in between.
The combination of cello and classical guitar is a very special one - warm, familiar and yet a little different, inviting and intimate.
The three friends will present music written by and inspired by Bach (some of which has been written especially for them).
The concert gets underway at 2pm and St Martins Anglican Church is located on the corner of the Princes Highway and Green Street, Ulladulla.
Tickets are $45 for members, $50 non-members, and children free when accompanied by an adult.
Box office is on site/at the door and will open at 1.15pm.
Raffaele and Janet Agostino have been active in the Sydney Classical Guitar scene over the last four decades. It began with the founding of the Sydney Guitar Quartet in 1981, a group that performed extensively for a period of over 10 years and was the first ensemble of its kind in Australia.
In 1996, they formed the Sydney Guitar Trio with fellow guitarist and composer Richard Charlton.
The Trio has featured at five Darwin International Guitar festivals, Taranaki NZ Guitar Summer School and the Adelaide International Guitar Festival.
Raffaele and Janet share a strong interest in the development of the guitar as an ensemble instrument and they have taught and performed in Argentina, Italy, the UK, Vietnam, New Zealand and the USA.
Together with colleagues Richard Charlton and Christopher Keane, Raffaele and Janet have been the driving force behind the Classical Guitar Society's annual Summer School for the past 25 years.
Janet recently completed a PhD at UNSW researching transcriptions for guitar ensembles. Raffaele and Janet play guitars by Australian luthier Greg Smallman and Sons and baritone guitar (2019) by Graham Caldersmith.
Rachel Scott is known for her unconventionality - in programming, choice of artists, venue choices and delivery in concerts.
As artistic director of 'Bach in the Dark', she has worked with all sorts of musicians, singers, poets, actors and visual artists.
Under the 'Bach in the Dark' label she has released three CDs, all regularly played on Sydney Classical radio stations.
Rachel studied with David Pereira in Canberra and Robert Cohen in London.
She has played as a soloist and chamber musician in the United Kingdom, Serbia, Albania, Finland, Hungary and Germany. Rachel's role as education manager for the Australian Children's Music Foundation (ACMF) means that she continues to provide underprivileged children with ongoing access to a quality music experience in the classroom, often training teachers as well.
Rachel has also spent considerable time in East Timor as part of Mary McKillop International for whom she trained music teachers with the goal of independent delivery of music in primary schools in Dili and throughout Timor.
