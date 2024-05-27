Community gets the chance to see Budawang School's "beautiful new space"

This weekend is a great chance for people to have a look around the new Budawang School.
The school will be hosting a community open day on Sunday, June 2 from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the school community is looking forward to welcoming people to have a look at "our beautiful new space" which is located at 17 Croobyar Road Milton.
Spaces like the admin block, school hall, library, classes and playgrounds will be open for the local community to come and have a look.
There will be a coffee van, Rotary Club volunteers will be cooking up a barbecue, while the CWA Milton and Budawang School's Parents and Citizens will be having a cake stands.
The first stage of the new Budawang School in Milton opened on day one/term one this year.
There are seven new classrooms to accommodate student growth and new core facilities.
Work is underway on the second stage of the project.
When complete the project will have delivered additional purpose-built learning spaces and a hydrotherapy aquatic facility to cater to students with disability from years K-12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.