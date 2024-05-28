Narrawallee Beach dog debate reaches "boiling point"

The dog debate on Narrawallee Beach has now reached boiling point according to a spokesperson for Paws 4 Shoalhaven.
Paws 4 Shoalhaven spokesperson, Richard Zuber, said dog walkers would be severely disadvantaged if Shoalhaven City Council's latest recommendation to leave in place interim arrangements preventing dogs on leashes from accessing the beach from Surfers and Victor Avenues were adopted.
Mr Zuber said the recommendation was contrary to the findings of the recently published Review of Environmental Factors (REF).
"Many dog walkers who previously walked their dogs on leash (adhering to limited access rules) across the southern end of Narrawallee Beach to the off-leash area, now face a long walk or must drive, creating physical, mental, environmental and congestion issues," he said.
"Numerous elderly dog walkers, who cannot drive or walk long distances - are now unable to reach the off-leash area of the beach."
A Paws 4 Shoalhaven survey with hundreds of respondents has found the loss of stair access, combined with the loss of the rocks at the bottom of the Victor Avenue stairs previously used for social interaction is causing severe social, mental, and physical repercussions for many dog walkers, particularly the elderly - "one of our most vulnerable demographics".
"Not allowing dogs on leashes to access the beach from the Surfers Avenue and Victor Avenue stairs is also causing dangerous overcrowding in the Matron Porter Reserve carpark - the new access point," Mr Zuber said.
"One resident had summed up the situation in a petition to council by commenting - 'If it is an environmental issue - why would you have to access the beach through a vulnerable reserve instead of leading the dogs down concrete steps? This does not make sense'."
A spokesperson for Shoalhaven City says they want to provide an opportunity for everyone to be involved in the decision-making process and welcome robust and considered conversations about the proposed permanent dog off-leash arrangements at Narrawallee Beach.
"We are committed to listening to a diverse range of views, opinions and ideas on the community's needs and wants for incorporation wherever possible into our planning and actions," the spokesperson said
"We recognise and value the unique perspective of each person in our city and encourage participation in decision-making through planned and purposeful consultation activities."
Proposed permanent dog access arrangements for Narrawallee Beach are now the subject of a community consultation activity.
"This is the first opportunity we have had to call for community feedback on this matter since the Land and Environment Court's decision was handed down in mid-2023," the council spokesperson said.
"We are seeking to better understand the community's views about the proposed permanent dog off-leash arrangements. People who live in Narrawallee and those who regularly use Narrawallee Beach are being asked to provide their feedback via a survey. Submissions can also be made in writing to Council by email or mail."
Meanwhile, Mr Zuber said the Victor Avenue stairs were recently widened at a considerable cost by the council to accommodate dogs on leashes.
However, he said if the latest recommendation goes ahead, rate-paying dog walkers won't be able to use these stairs.
"It also makes no sense that people now can't bring their dogs down the stairs on a leash to arrive just metres from where they would enter the beach from the reserve," he said.
Mr Zuber said the off-leash area of Narrawallee Beach occupies the central third of the beach and is open to dogs off-leash for limited hours - before 8 am and after 4 pm in the summer, and before 9am and after 3pm in the winter.
"Birds nest in Narrawallee Inlet near the beach's northern end. There is a buffer zone of 600 metres between the shorebird nesting sites on Narrawallee Inlet and the dog off-leash zone on Narrawallee Beach," he said.
"The recently published REF found limited foraging opportunities for shorebirds along Narrawallee Beach north of the Surfers Avenue rock shelf.
Paws 4 Shoalhaven has a membership of more than 1000 people and is rapidly growing.
The organisation has been busy engaging with the council to give them a better understanding of the issue, and it has worked hard to ensure the dog-walking community is aware of the rules and acts responsibly.
"Once community consultation on the REF ends on June 2 2024, it is imperative that the council act responsibly and reverse its recommendation," Mr Zuber said.
For more information go to the Paws 4 Shoalhaven website https://www.paws4shoalhaven.org/ or https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/dogs
Or sign the Paws 4 Shoalhaven change.org petition at Change.org/DogAccessNarrawalleeBeach.
Council also wants people to take part in the decision-making process.
"We understand there is a high-level of community interest in this matter from a broad spectrum of users, so the survey has been designed to provide opportunities for a wide range of views to be recorded," the spokesperson said.
"Everyone who has an interest in how Narrawallee Beach is managed is encouraged to have their say by participating in this consultation opportunity."
Proposed permanent dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach are based on an independent environmental assessment, called a Review of Environmental Factors (REF), that considers a range of ecological and social impacts related to dog-off leash activities at the site.
The REF is a requirement of NSW Government legislation under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2021 and underpins the management and uses of the site.
The REF has been published during this consultation activity as a matter of public interest.
The findings of the REF and community feedback will be taken into consideration by the council in its deliberations about the matter at a future council meeting.
On November 6 2023 the council resolved to introduce interim dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach, after the Land and Environment Court ruled the prior access arrangements were of 'no force and effect'.
Under the interim arrangements currently in effect, dogs are permitted to be off-leash in the central portion of Narrawallee Beach during designated times.
Access to the timed off-leash area is provided by the various beach access tracks within Marton Porter Drive Reserve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.