Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Promising young surfers dominate regional event

Updated May 28 2024 - 11:06am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of promising young surfers from the Ulladulla area impressed at the recent NSW South Coast Regional Surfing Titles at Jones Beach, Kiama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.