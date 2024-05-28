Promising young surfers dominate regional event

A group of promising young surfers from the Ulladulla area impressed at the recent NSW South Coast Regional Surfing Titles at Jones Beach, Kiama.
The competitors were greeted by waves of up to two-metres that proved challenging for the under 12's and under 14's but were perfect for the under 16's and under 18's divisions.
Ulladulla was well represented and local surfers produced some amazing results further cementing the region as a performance hot spot.
Reece Harper, Koby Jackson Jesse brown, Jett Bradley, Jack Robertson, Oliver Carson, Sani Hellman and Everly Morgan will all now represent the Ulladulla area at the State Titles in Coffs Harbour in July.
Members from Ulladulla Boardriders Club were there to assist the surfers as they qualified for the NSW State Titles.
Reece Harper (currently 20th in under 18's National Rankings), Sani Hellman (seven years) and Everly Morgan (nine years) both National Champs in 2023 took part at the Jones Beach event did well.
Everly is now looking to defend her 2023 NSW state title.
Jett Bradley was one of the stars of the Kiama event and he has now won this contest three years running.
Good judges say Jett is set for a massive result at the NSW Titles in July and has a bright future ahead of him.
The South Coast Regional Surfing Titles results were:
Under 18 Boys
First Reece Harper Ulladulla
2nd - Koby Jackson Ulladula
3rd - Dayan Conti
4th - Jesse Brown Ulladulla
Under 16 Boys
First Jett Bradley Ulladulla
2nd - Sam Sparks
3rd - Oliver Carson Ulladulla
4th - Jack Robertson Ulladulla
Under 16 Girls
First Lucy Darragh
2nd - Lani Cairncross
3rd - Coco Ramirez Derrett
4th - Elina Wood
Under 14 Boys
First Jackson Fraser
2nd - Banjo Carbone
3rd - Joey Bradley Ulladulla
4th - Charlie Jamison
Under 14 Girls
First Rubylee Neill
2nd - Abigail Woods
Under 12 Boys
First -Zane Thompson
2nd - Sani Hellman Ulladulla a
3rd - Elijah Boardman
4th - Zayn Everitt
Under 12 Girls
First Everly Morgan Ulladulla
2nd - Maya Everitt
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.