Bulldogs provide an update on Cody Roach's health

The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Football have issued an update on the health of Cody Roach.
His club, the Bulldogs, have had so many people reach out to ask how he is that they decided to put up an update on social media
"Cody has now had two surgeries in removing a rare infection from the back of his head," the update explained.
"Unfortunately the bleeding was too intense so they have had to stop surgery on both occasions and he will go back under again this Thursday."
"We are hoping they can get it under control and Cody can then start the skin grafting and plastic surgery process."
The club is also running a fundraiser to assist Cody.
Tickets are still on sale for Cody's fundraiser and Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Football are so grateful to everyone who has purchased tickets already.
Tickets are on sale at Oceanvibe as well as online and it will be drawn at the Bulldogs' game on June 15.
Each prize is worth $1000 each thanks to generous donations from our community
Go to https://www.raffletix.com.au/miltonulladullabulldogs to buy tickets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.