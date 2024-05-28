Ulladulla Dockers push the Wollongong Lions all the way

THE Ulladulla Dockers put in a strong effort against the Wollongong Lions in a South Coast AFL reserve grade match on Saturday at the Vincentia Sporting Complex.
The Dockers lost 8.8.56 to 5.3.33 but did push the Lions all the way.
In the first quarter, the Dockers showed they were up for the contest - as the 1.2.8 to 1.1.7 score in the Lions' favour suggests.
The second quarter proved to be the key part of the match and the Lions took control by outscoring the Dockers 4.3.27 to 1.0.6.
To their credit, the Dockers made the Lions work hard for their victory.
In the last quarter, the Ulladulla based team outscored its opponent 2.0.12 to 1.2.8.
Connor West, Dan Hall, Brayden Atkins, Zane Stedman, Jack West and Tim Bransgrove were named best on ground for the Dockers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.