Whales and the dark test volunteers from Marine Rescue Kioloa

Whales and the dark tested a volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Kioloa recently when they came to the rescue of two fishermen stranded off Pebbly Beach.
"The rescue was completed in the dark and with the large number of whales migrating there are hazards in the water that are incredibly hard to see," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said about the resuce.
"Marine Rescue NSW reminds all boaters to be on the alert for whales when on the water during the day or night and maintain the proper distances from whales."
Inspector Massey said Marine Rescue Kioloa received a call for assistance just after 4pm yesterday [Tuesday May 28].
A volunteer crew was immediately assembled and rescue vessel Kioloa 20 was deployed.
The volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Kioloa found and returned two fishermen to shore after their runabout suffered battery failure.
The marine rescue team reached the disabled vessel and its crew around 4.45pm and secured the boat under tow for the 4.5 nautical mile (8km) trip back to Kioloa.
The two anglers and their vessel were safely returned to the boat ramp at Kioloa Beach at 6pm.
Volunteer radio operators from Marine Rescue Ulladulla played a vital role in this evening's mission by providing radio communications for the response.
