Free workshop to help people prepare for an emergency

An upcoming workshop will allow people to learn how to prepare for an emergency and learn about their local weather risks.
A free Australian Red Cross EmergencyRedi workshop, offered by NRMA Insurance and Australian Red Cross, will be held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Tuesday, June 4 at 10am.
Residents can register to attend at nrma.com.au/helpnation.
Workshop participants will learn about their local risks and be equipped with the knowledge and tools to prepare for future emergencies.
All attendees will build their own award-winning Australian Red Cross-emergency RediPlan that includes key contacts, meeting places, animal plans, key documents, special items, medical information and stress management strategies.
The June 4 workshop forms part of Help Nation, an initiative created by NRMA Insurance to unite people, communities and organisations across Australia to get prepared and know their local risks.
NRMA Insurance Chief Customer and Marketing Officer Michelle Klein said it was important to prepare for an emergency.
"Our research shows only half of Australians have taken steps to prepare for extreme weather over the past year and many don't feel prepared to respond should an extreme weather event occur," she said.
"Through these workshops we want to help Shoalhaven residents better understand their local risks and provide the information and tools to get prepared.
"Taking steps to prepare before an event happens goes a long way in protecting yourself, your loved ones, your community and the things you care about."
NRMA Insurance and the Australian Red Cross are partnering to expand the delivery of Australian Red Cross EmergencyRedi Workshops, delivering thousands of free workshops over the next three years.
To register for the Australian Red Cross EmergencyRediTM workshop and learn more about how to get prepared for extreme weather, visit nrma.com.au/helpnation.
Meanwhile, research from NRMA Insurance shows a need for greater emergency preparedness as nearly one-in-three Australians [32 per cent] do not have a good understanding of extreme weather risks in their local area and nearly half [48 per cent] do not know what steps they need to take to prepare for an extreme weather emergency.
Additionally, only 26 per cent of Australians have an emergency plan to help them respond to an extreme weather event.
