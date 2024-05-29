Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property

The lessons of COVID worth spreading around

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
May 29 2024 - 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lessons of COVID worth spreading around
The lessons of COVID worth spreading around

I went to a nail salon recently and the woman next to me was coughing and sneezing, she sounded congested and her eyes were watering. Furthermore she was not wearing a mask.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.