Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Improving Panthers out to notch up two wins in a row

By Damian McGill
Updated May 30 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Self will be looking to have a strong game for Milton against Shoalhaven Heads this weekend. Picture Damian McGill
Zac Self will be looking to have a strong game for Milton against Shoalhaven Heads this weekend. Picture Damian McGill

THE Milton Ulladulla Football Club's first-grade men's team goes into this weekend's match full of confidence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.