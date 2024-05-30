Improving Panthers out to notch up two wins in a row

THE Milton Ulladulla Football Club's first-grade men's team goes into this weekend's match full of confidence.
The Panthers have been a bit scratchy in this season's Shoalhaven Football Association competition but last weekend against Culburra they produced one of their best efforts to win 2-nil.
Panther's captain Nathan Avery said they were pleased with the result against the Cougars.
However, he suggested improvements were still needed.
The Milton captain said the team had yet to produce a full 90-minute effort this season.
"We went closer to producing that 90-minute effort last weekend and playing to a standard that we have come to expect," the captain said.
Now they are looking towards Saturday's [June 1] match against Shoalhaven Heads as a chance to chalk up another win.
However, Shoalhaven Heads in front of its home crowd will be hard to beat.
The Heads have not had a strong start to the season and with seven points sit in second-last spot on the ladder.
"We never take notice of where a team is sitting on the ladder at all," Avery said.
He said a team like the Heads needs to be respected.
Milton's season has been marked by four draws and last week's win over Culburra was the Panther's second victory for the season.
Avery said the lack of playing for the full 90 minutes was the main reason for the draws.
The Panthers' on-field leader said he was pleased with the team's resilience as a few times this season they have been behind on the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, last weekend's win moved the Panthers to third spot on the ladder with 10 points.
Illaroo is the current premiership front-runner and leads the way with 16 points, followed by Culburra with 13 points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.