Butch May wins the memorial trophy

Alan [Butch] May is the winner of this year's John Percy Memorial Trophy run by the Mollymook Beachside Veterans Golf Club.
He and 60 other golfers, on Wednesday May 29, played a Stableford Event in conjunction with the final of the John Percy Memorial Trophy.
Butch with a score of 21 points won the event from runner-up Ross Chapman with 19 points, while third place went to Tony White.
He also won the day with a score of 21 points on a countback from second placed Colin Boardman.
Third place went to Shaun Carter who scored 20 points in a count-back from fourth placed Danny Fleming.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Greg Wood on the third , Butch May on the sixth and Ross Chapman on the ninth.
Balls were awarded down to 16 points on a countback, while the wildcard was won by Keith Potts, so reverts to two balls next Wednesday June 5, when golfers will play a Stableford Event for the June Monthly Medal.
