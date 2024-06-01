Mollymook VIEW Club plans series of fun meetings

Members of the Mollymook VIEW Club members recently enjoyed lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family Charity.
The guest speaker for the day was Marg Hamon, President of the Historical Society.
Marg entertained and informed the gathering with a thorough coverage of the history of the Bawley Point area.
The upcoming special event for club members will be the Winter Solstice Big "O" Birthday to be held on Friday, June 21. Venue to be advised. Contact Pattie on 0428 571 510 for further information.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. The group meets on the second Monday of the month at the Dunn Lewis Centre Ulladulla.
If you would like to join our club or for more information, please contact President Sue McMahon 0409 113 424.
As the Smith Family's largest community sponsor of Learning for Life students, VIEW supports the educational outcomes of more than 1,530 children and young people experiencing disadvantage.
Through this powerful, long standing connection, VIEW is proud to enable better futures for young Australians.
Next month's meeting is on Monday, June 17 and will commence at 11am for 11.30am. Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday, June 13 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
