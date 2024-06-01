Camera club members take on the portrait theme challenge

The May 2024 theme for the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's [MUDCC] digital projected image [DPI] competition was 'portrait'.
DPI 'portrait' and 'open' entries were submitted via the club's new website https://miltonulladulla.myphotoclub.com.au for review by the club's external judge Margaret Huxtable.
Margaret is a Grand Master of the Australian Photographic Society [GMAPS] and a member of the Melbourne Camera Club [MCC] - more on the judge below.
Margaret's judging was presented at the club's recent meeting.
The Images of the Month were:
The "Theme Photo of the Month" was awarded to Trish Curotta, with her photo titled 'A Gentle Boy'.
The winner of the "Open Photo of the Month" was Dawn Woods with her photo titled 'Superb Lyrebird'.
In addition to MUDCC's Facebook presence, the club now has a new website https://miltonulladulla.myphotoclub.com.au.
The club's events schedule, competitions, rules, procedures and image entry portal are included on the site. Non-members have access to the competition schedule and basic information on how to join or get in contact with the club.
The next club competition theme is 'Silhouette'. Club members are required to present print entries for judging at the June 24 club meeting.
The camera club has a broad range of membership covering novice photographers, skilled snappers and even some professionals. The club's skilled members and external professionals regularly hold 'learning' evenings to share expertise and knowledge.
To improve her photography, Marg began entering National Exhibitions and later International Salons.
She achieved her Fellowship of the Australian Photographic Society [FAPS] in 2014 as a result of her receiving many awards and acceptances in International Salons. Continued success in internationals saw her achieve the honour of GMAPS. Her judging experience has ranged from local shows, clubs and interclub. Marg has a great interest in photojournalism and social documentary photography both here in Australia and whilst travelling overseas.
